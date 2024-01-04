Wa West MP launches MP Cup for youth wing

Regional News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: Naa Sulemana, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has again brought to the fore his determination to make a difference in the lives of the youth in his constituency.



With the knowledge that sports has the power to bring people together and provide a platform for young talents to shine, the MP has decided to launch a football tournament for the youth of his constituency.



The tournament is named as 'Wa West MP Cup' and it is aimed to bring football enthusiasts from different communities within the Wa West Constituency together.



The goal is to promote peace, unity, teamwork, and healthy competition and while also giving the youth an opportunity to showcase their talents on the field.



The constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Wa West, Hon Matthew Vaar, in his welcome address urged all the communities to take the MP Cup seriously, as it is a novelty.



According to him, the development of Wa West is in the hands of the youth and urged them to be firm and resolved in their daily activities as it will culminate into a better future for their wellbeing.



The NDC MP, Hon.Peter Lanchene Toobu in his opening remarks shared how he had countless dreams of players from his constituency plying their football trade in some of the major leagues in Europe and saw the need to start from platforms like this nature.



The MP Cup aims to nurture and develop talents to become global stars to benefit the constituency and the region at large, he added.



He disclosed that all health centres in the various communities would come to the aid of the participating communities when the need arises during the competition.



He further urged the officiating officials to be fair and just to avoid all forms of acrimonies.



The retired police officer revealed that the MP's Cup which is aimed at unearthing talents can also at the same time be of help to the only division two league club in the constituency through the use of scouts to scout for talents to strengthen their squad.



The power of football cannot be downplayed as it serves as a tool in conflict resolution and in promoting peace and unity.



Football promotes healthy life and strong mental fortitude as it will urge the youth in the constituency to take sports seriously as a way of ameliorating most of their health challenges.



Overall, 17 communities within the constituency will battle it out for the cash prize, the coveted trophy and the bragging rights as the MP Cup will be institutionalized.