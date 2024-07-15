You are here: HomeNews2024 07 15Article 1960208

Source: Ghanaian Times

Wa residents stage demo against alleged killing of 13 in 3 years in municipality

Residents of Wa in the Upper West Region have staged a peaceful protest to express their outrage over the alleged killings of 13 people, including two security guards, in the Wa Municipality over the past three years.

Clad in red and holding placards demanding justice, the protestors aimed to draw government attention to the serial killings and the perceived inaction of security services.

The convener, Mr. Morris Banaamwine, called for urgent government intervention to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

MP for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, offered a GH¢100,000 bounty for information leading to arrests, criticizing the police's prolonged silence on the investigations.

