Walewale: NPP communicator assaulted as colleague invades radio studio [Video]

In a dramatic incident at Eagle FM 94.1MHz in Walewale on the night of June 13, 2024, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member was attacked by a colleague during a live discussion.

The altercation arose while the communicator was discussing the ongoing court case between Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuwera and Dr. Mahama Tia Abdul Kabiru.



