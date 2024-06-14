Walewale: NPP communicator assaulted as colleague invades radio studio [Video]

Politics of Friday, 14 June 2024

In a dramatic incident at Eagle FM 94.1MHz in Walewale on the night of June 13, 2024, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member was attacked by a colleague during a live discussion.



The altercation arose while the communicator was discussing the ongoing court case between Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuwera and Dr. Mahama Tia Abdul Kabiru.







The dispute stems from a closely contested election, with Dr. Kabiru winning by a mere seven votes.



The situation escalated when Musah, the son of the NPP North East Regional Council of Elders chairman, invaded the studio. He attacked Haadi, also known as Yaagsim, who resides in Kperiga, Walewale. Musah's actions were reportedly driven by anger over the court case and the tension it has caused within the party.



Following the assault, a group of agitated NPP youth mobilized and rushed to the radio station to confront Musah.



However, he had already left the premises by the time they arrived. The host, DJ Hakim, was able to intervene and protect Haadi from further harm but was otherwise helpless during the attack.



The court case and subsequent attack have sparked intense discussions in Walewale. Many are criticizing the NPP leadership for failing to resolve the issue amicably, leading to such violent confrontations among party members.



