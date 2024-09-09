You are here: HomeNews2024 09 09Article 1979027

Walewale NPP decides who becomes their Parliamentary Candidate today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Walewale will hold a crucial election to select their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.

This follows a Tamale High Court ruling for a rerun after annulling the previous primaries.

Dr. Mahama Tia Kabiru and incumbent MP Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu are the contenders.

The election, originally set for September 8, 2024, has been rescheduled to September 9 due to the seven-day funeral rites of the late Wungu chief, Nazori Alhaji Saaka Sulemana.

