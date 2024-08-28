Walewale NPP election dispute: Seven key witnesses were cross-examined

Politics of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The trial over the NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Walewale involved cross-examining key witnesses who raised concerns about irregularities, including claims that deceased individuals were recorded as having voted.



The court heard testimonies about proxy voting, alleged bribery, and disputes over the authenticity of evidence.



Both sides presented their arguments, with the plaintiff challenging the election's fairness and the defense denying any wrongdoing.



The case has been adjourned to August 26, 2024, for more witness testimonies.