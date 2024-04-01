Walewale Youth Warriors urge Mamprugu Overlord to dissuade Bawumia from picking NAPO as running mate

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

The Walewale Youth Warriors, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, has called on the Overlord of the Mamprugu Paramountcy to intervene and dissuade Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia from considering Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, for the running mate slot in the upcoming elections.



According to a PeaceFMonline report, the group argues that NAPO's character and demeanor are not in line with the values of the NPP leadership.



The group believes that selecting NAPO as the running mate could jeopardize the NPP's chances of winning the elections and hinder Dr. Bawumia's historic bid to become the first northern President under the NPP.



They cite NAPO's recent comments during a press interview at the Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign launch as evidence of his unsuitability for the role.



According to the group, NAPO's remarks, particularly regarding the recent power challenges and the possibility of a load-shedding program, demonstrate a lack of leadership and sensitivity. They argue that such behavior is not befitting of a potential running mate and could harm the party's electoral prospects.



The Walewale Youth Warriors are appealing to the Mamprugu Overlord, Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, to intervene and advise Dr. Bawumia against considering NAPO for the running mate position.



They emphasize that while they have no issue with selecting an Akan or an Asante candidate, NAPO's actions make him unsuitable for the role and could be a liability to the party's goal of "Breaking the 8."



The group's appeal reflects broader concerns within the NPP about the potential impact of NAPO's candidacy on the party's electoral fortunes.



Their call for intervention underscores the importance of unity and strategic decision-making within the party as it prepares for the upcoming elections.