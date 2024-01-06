Watch Akufo-Addo's 2024 Constitution Day broadcast

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered an address ahead of January 8, 2024, Constitution Day.



Among others, he spoke about the importance of Ghana's democracy and the need to continue to protect it and consolidate the gains of the last three decades.



The day is observed generally as a holiday as it serves as a recognition of the 4th republican constitutional dispensation of Ghana which started on January 7, 1993.



This holiday is also to recognize the country’s effort to maintain and sustain the 4th republic over the years.



This year's holiday would be observed on 8th January 2024 since 7th January falls on a Sunday.



Watch his address below:







SARA