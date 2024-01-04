Watch Ken Agyapong display 'showdown' dance moves at wife's birthday bash

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, took to the dance floor during a birthday celebration of his wife.



The plush bash took place on January 1, 2024, and was attended by close associates and a broad cross-section of people from across the country.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker in a white Lacoste and blue trousers was seen busily dancing to Broda Broda track by Bisa Kdei.



The visibly elated Agyapong was in the midst of several male co-dancers enjoying the night.



His wife, Christine, accompanied by a number of her children had earlier on delivered a terse 'Thank You' message to the wellwishers before she was joined by Agyapong and the kids to cut the birthday cake.









TWI NEWS











See Agyapong display his dance moves at the event:







SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



