You are here: HomeNews2024 08 26Article 1974017

General News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Watch as brave journalists lead arrest of Chinese miners in 'rambo' style

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The journalists vowed to continue their investigation until the Chinese miners are removed The journalists vowed to continue their investigation until the Chinese miners are removed

In a bold effort to combat illegal mining in Ghana, two journalists have led the charge in the arrest of three Chinese nationals caught mining unlawfully in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve, located in the Samreboi district of the Western North Region.

The journalists' actions come amid growing concerns over the environmental damage caused by "Galamsey" activities, which have

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment