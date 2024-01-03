Watch as scores of mourners besiege Cantonments Police Mosque to bid farewell to the late Auntie Muni

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Hundreds of Muslims trooped to the Cantonments Police Mosque in Accra to bid farewell to famous Ghanaian waakye seller, Auntie Muni.



Viral videos from the police mosque showed the mortal remains of the late Auntie Muni being conveyed into the mosque from a vehicle.



Several people could be heard wailing and exclaiming “Oh Auntie Muni” as the remains were being taken into the mosque.



A video shared by Accra-based TV3 showed the body of Auntie Muni lying in front of hundreds of mourners who were praying for her.



The late Muni’s mortal remains were conveyed to the Kotoka International Airport, where it is expected to be flown to the capital town of the Northern Region, Tamale, for her final funeral rites and interment in accordance with Islamic traditions.



About Auntie Muni’s death:



Auntie Muni, a renowned seller of waakye, a Ghanaian local delicacy made from rice and beans and often served with vegetable sauce and other accompaniments, reportedly passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.



According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the celebrated waakye seller died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra after a short illness.



Auntie Muni’s son, Arafat, who confirmed her demise to Asaase Radio, said that she would be buried in Tamale, in the Northern Region, on Wednesday, January 3, in accordance with Islamic traditions.



“Mummy was sick, she was complaining of pain, so we took her to the SSNIT Hospital..., there were complications, so she asked that they discharge her.



“When they discharged her, after two days, we realised she was still not feeling well. So we rushed her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for medical attention and this morning at 3 am she passed away,” Arafat is quoted to have said on the Asaase Breakfast Show.



Auntie Muni hailed from Tamale in the Northern Region. She was educated up to middle school and moved to Accra a little over 20 years ago after some misunderstandings with her husband.



She left her banku and gari and beans business, which was doing quite well in Tamale, to help her aunt in the ‘waakye’ business in Accra before eventually taking over.



According to her, when she took over, she was operating from home until her customers persuaded her to move out to the roadside, where she could be more visible.



She disclosed that although her waakye business is largely successful, there are occasional challenges. Auntie Muni recalled that three years ago, business was so bad for six months that her children advised her to quit, but she remained resolute until it picked up again.



Auntie Muni Waakye, located at Labone, is the most popular ‘waakye’ joint in the capital.



She once disclosed in an interview that top government officials, including the children of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President John Dramani Mahama, musicians, top businessmen and ordinary Ghanaians, patronise her meal daily.



Watch a video from the mosque below:





#TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 3, 2024

