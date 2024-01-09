Watch how Ghanaian pastor was sexually harassed in London while preaching in public

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

An incident captured on video and making rounds on social media shows a Ghanaian preacher Eben Ablorh being openly harrassed by two ladies.



The preacher was subjected to sexual harassment in the UK, specifically in Stratford, London.



The video shows Ablorh spreading the Word of God in a public space when he was interrupted by the unwanted advances of the women.



The footage, which is accompanied by the caption “Ghanaian Preacher Eben Ablorh was abused by some white Uk -Stratford ladies as he shares the word of God” shows him holding a microphone and delivering his sermon, only to be unexpectedly confronted by these white ladies making sexual advances at him.



Ablorh can be heard speaking into the microphone, asserting, “I don't want it; I have a better one at home…hallelujah.”



The women, seemingly undeterred, persistently followed the preacher, with their suggestive acts.



Meanwhile, an unidentified person behind the camera is heard protesting the actions of the women, urging onlookers to document the incident. "Let's record it; we need to record this… we will show them what they were doing. Back off, stop it, don't touch him," the person says.





