Watch how NPP swapped the number 1 ballot paper with Akpaloo

Politics of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: radiogoldlive.com

Evans Nimako, Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dismissed rumors that the party swapped its number one position on the ballot with Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana.



Following the ballot draw for the upcoming general election, speculation arose that the NPP had traded spots.



Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on September 21, Nimako firmly denied these claims, stating that no party would willingly give up an advantageous ballot position. He called the rumors baseless and urged the public to disregard them entirely.





