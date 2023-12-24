You are here: HomeNews2023 12 24Article 1903424

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Watch how STC bus burst into flames on the Asafo overhead in Kumasi

A bus belonging to the State Transport Company (STC) burst into flames on the Kumasi-Asafo overhead on Friday night.

A video of the incident sighted by GhanaWeb shows the bus engulfed in flames with thick black smoke rising.

According to reports, the Accra-bound bus caught fire in the middle of the road while ascending the Asafo overhead in Kumasi.

Passengers on the bus escaped unhurt but lost their luggage and other items to the fire.

Meanwhile, some 13 persons were reported dead in an accident at Awoshie in Accra.

The incident is said to have occurred around 3:40 am on Saturday, December 23, 2023, when a vehicle registered as GW 6302-21 collided with an unattended truck bearing the registration GB 8896-21.







