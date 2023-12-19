Watch new Omanhene of Sampa swearing oath of allegiance to Asantehene

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

In a ceremony at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, on Monday, December 18, 2023, a 45-year-old Justice of the Court of Appeal, Emmanuel Ankamah, swore the oath of allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, to assume the position of Omanhene of Sampa Traditional Area in the Bono region.



Assuming the stool name Nana Samgba Gyafla II, Nana Gyafla II has become the highest-ranking member of the judiciary and public service while holding the paramount chief position in the country.



The installation ceremony was attended by a delegation of Sampa kingmakers.



Notable figures present included Nana Siedjo Patazin II, Mansihene; Nana Kwadwo Magsa, Adontenhene; Nana Yeboah Asiamah, Tufuhene; Nana Woli Kofi Twentwan II, Kyidomhene; Nana Sei Kofi Ajaro, Kontihene, among others.



The Asanteman Traditional Council commended Nana Gyafla II and urged him to dedicate himself to the welfare and progress of his people.



