Watch video of deported New Force spokeswoman unveiling 'Man behind the mask'

Shallie Abbiusi, the embattled spokesperson of The New Force political movement continued with her role in the organization despite having been deported from Ghana.
In the latest video by the group to announce its leader, the long-awaited 'Man Behind The Mask,' Abbiusi disclosed that she was reporting from the Parliament Square in London.
"The likes of great leaders haven’t always been favoured by the democracies that are apprehensive of revolutionary leaders.
"Today, we witness the unveiling of a young visionary who has the zeal, power and wisdom to move this continental growth.
"I want to congratulate the New Force on the unveiling of the man behind the movement, Nana Kwame Bediako.
"The vision of one man to make Ghana and Africa great again is what unites us. The time for youthful leadership is here," Abbiusi said.
She was last month deported from Ghana over stated immigration offences even though the movement maintained that it was a clear case of witchhunt by the Ghana government.
She had been the face of The New Force Movement in terms of their announcements on social media.
