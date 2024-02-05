Water Resources Commission to undertake nationwide boreholes and wells inspection

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Water Resources Commission (WRC) is set to conduct a nationwide exercise to examine the quality of groundwater in communities and households, as boreholes and wells have become increasingly relied upon in recent times.



On Monday, February 5th, Freda Akosua Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, stated that it was necessary to conduct an exercise due to the growing concerns about the safety of water in Accra, which stemmed from the increased reliance on it.



The Adentan and Ga West Municipalities in the Greater Accra Region have been selected for the piloting of the exercise.



“Due to the constantly expanding population, the region being an urban one is experiencing a significant rise in water consumption. Numerous commercial and industrial operations are located in the municipalities, which contributes to the increased demand for water,” she defined.



“A combination of public and private boreholes, piped water, and other water sources make up the municipality's water supply system,” she added.



The minister explained that the exercise would enable the commission to evaluate and oversee the quality of groundwater, detect and alleviate any potential dangers to groundwater, and educate and involve nearby communities in sustainable groundwater practices.



Further, she mentioned that the project would enable them to educate the public on water safety measures from the process of drawing water to its storage, provide policymakers with data-driven insights, encourage cooperation between governmental agencies, non-governmental organizations, and local communities, and improve water safety infrastructure.



The public has been advised by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources not to panic as the exercise being carried out is proactive and falls within the mandate of the department while seeking to guarantee that people have access to quality water.



Borehole and well owners who are located outside the catchment areas must contact the ministry and commission in advance to have their water tested, as she advised.



Ms. Prempeh recommended that individuals who plan to install boreholes and wells should engage the services of registered companies because these firms are mandated by the law to conduct water quality tests on samples obtained from these sources before they can be used for consumption.



Additionally, she commented that the directive allowed the ministry and commission to possess precise data about the quality of water and take preemptive measures to safeguard it if required.



Ms. Prempeh has revealed that personnel carrying official identification cards and dressed in WRC-branded vests will be dispatched to different localities for the purpose of collecting samples of groundwater sources.



They would operate state-of-the-art technologies for well installation and monitoring and use remote sensing and GIS technologies to foster efficient data collection and analysis.



Collaboration will be established with local authorities and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to implement a Data Management System. This system will utilize a centralized platform to store and manage the collected data.