Water crisis forces majority of students in Tamale out of classrooms

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A severe water crisis in the Tamale Metropolitan Area has resulted in the majority of students being unable to attend classes, particularly impacting female students who face challenges in accessing water during school hours.



The scarcity has also affected teaching staff, exacerbating the situation and hindering effective teaching and learning processes.



Residents are resorting to using expensive sachet water for basic needs like cooking and bathing, adding to their financial burdens.



With dams and boreholes drying up, communities on the outskirts of Tamale Township are experiencing acute water shortages, significantly disrupting local commerce and daily activities.



During the Holy month of Ramadan, which requires increased water usage for various purposes, the water crisis poses additional challenges to residents.



Despite the dire situation, the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) reportedly continues to bill residents for non-supplied water, leading to confusion and frustration among affected individuals.



In response to the crisis, Ghana Water Company Managing Director, Dr. Clifford Braimah, has indicated plans to drill more boreholes as a temporary solution.



However, aggrieved residents have threatened continuous demonstrations until the issue is resolved, prompting Members of Parliament for Tamale South, Tamale Central, and Tamale North constituencies to raise concerns in Parliament on February 13, 2024, urging swift government intervention.