Water crisis hits parts of Ningo-Prampram District

Regional News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: GNA

Residents of Ayetepah and nearby communities in the Ningo-Prampram District have faced a severe water shortage for over three weeks.



Without clear information from authorities, residents are resorting to using unsafe water from ponds and streams, which are also drying up.



Some have even threatened to boycott the upcoming elections if the issue isn't resolved.



Local Assembly Member, Asideka Noah, acknowledged the ongoing water crisis and said it’s caused by power supply issues affecting water distribution. He called for urgent support from NGOs and government agencies to provide sustainable solutions.