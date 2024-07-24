We’II come and sleep at the MoH if you don’t pay us our service allowances – 2022 Batch of Rotational Nurses

Health News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

The 2022 batch of Rotational Nurses and Midwives in Ghana has issued a two-week ultimatum to the government to pay their overdue national service allowances of GHC 850 per month, which they haven't received for a year.



Spokesperson Kwame Junior expressed their severe financial hardship, highlighting instances of eviction, illness, and death among their ranks due to non-payment.



Despite halting a planned April protest upon assurances of resolution, their appeals to the Health and Finance Ministries have gone unanswered.



They threaten to picket at the Ministry of Health if unpaid allowances are not released.



Additionally, they raised concerns over unemployment among 2020-2022 nursing graduates.