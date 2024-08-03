We'II make fishing viable again-Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged that a John Mahama-led administration in 2025 will revamp the fishery sector to benefit all.



Speaking in Moree during a four-day tour, she criticized the current administration's policies for artisanal fisherfolk, highlighting the high costs of outboard motors and premix fuel.



She recalled that under the NDC, these were subsidized, making them affordable.



Opoku-Agyemang assured that the NDC would decentralize and subsidize these supplies, urging support for John Mahama in the upcoming December 7 elections.