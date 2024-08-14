We Will Fight Corruption Together With You – NAPO to Civil Society

General News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the NPP, has emphasized the Bawumia administration's commitment to combating corruption, expressing a willingness to collaborate with anti-corruption advocates regardless of past criticisms.



During a meeting where journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni presented his book, "The President Ghana Never Got," Dr. Prempeh accepted the book on behalf of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, clarifying that the acceptance was not an endorsement of the book's content but an encouragement for Manasseh's work.



He confidently predicted that Dr. Bawumia's administration would make significant strides in the fight against corruption, potentially becoming a subject for future positive documentation.