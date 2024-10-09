You are here: HomeNews2024 10 09Article 1991483

General News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We are just walking corpses- Painful reality of having LGBTQ+ sibling in Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

For Ama, the answer to that question could mean the difference between life and death For Ama, the answer to that question could mean the difference between life and death

Sitting on a worn-out couch in her small family home in New Dormaa community in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region of Ghana, Ama (not her real name) speaks with a shaky voice, her eyes constantly scanning the room as if danger could burst through the door at any moment.

The fear in her voice and the tears

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment