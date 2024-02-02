We are not calling off strike until our demands are met – SSA-UoG

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana emphasizes the importance of government cooperation in addressing crucial proposals before considering an end to the ongoing strike among its members.



In a meeting held yesterday, Thursday, February 1, between the association and government representatives, discussions centered on resolving the impasse that has led to over a week-long strike alongside the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG).



The primary contention revolves around the government's failure to address pension concerns raised by the unions.



Isaac Donkoh, the National Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, reiterated the association's stance in an interview with Citi News, stating that the strike will persist until the government adequately addresses their demands. Donkoh emphasised the seriousness of the proposals put forth by the unions and expressed hope for a prompt resolution.



"The Association or the unions have made some proposals to the government. The government has taken it in good faith, and they will get back to us in a few days… Until then, the strike is still on. So if they are able to work it out fast, it is better for all of us," Donkoh said.