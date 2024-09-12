You are here: HomeNews2024 09 12Article 1980362

We are not stubborn, we just want to earn a living – Galamseyer

The miner appeals to the government to provide employment opportunities The miner appeals to the government to provide employment opportunities

A young illegal miner, featured in a viral video, has created a heartfelt song urging the government to address unemployment, which he views as the root cause of illegal mining.

His song conveys the desperation that drives many to galamsey, highlighting the need for job creation.

The miner appeals to the government to provide employment opportunities, stating that he and others would willingly give up their mining activities if jobs were available.

He emphasizes that persistent unemployment fuels illegal mining and that his plea is made from necessity, not defiance.


