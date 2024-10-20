'We are poisoning ourselves': Ghana gold rush sparks environmental disaster - BBC reports

General News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

In Ghana, illegal gold mining, known as galamsey, is causing severe environmental damage.



Artist Israel Derrick Apeti used polluted water from the Pra River to paint, highlighting the crisis.



Mercury, used by miners, contaminates rivers and land, leading WaterAid to label the destruction "ecocide."



The devastation extends to cocoa farms, forests, and rivers, with communities suffering from polluted water sources.



Despite government efforts to combat galamsey, many powerful figures are reportedly involved, making it difficult to stop.



Rising gold prices and economic hardship fuel the illegal industry, worsening Ghana's environmental and health issues.