Source: 3news

We are scrutinising Provisional Voters’ Register throughout the night – NDC’s Tanko Computer

Dr. Rashid Tanko Computer, Deputy Director of IT for the NDC, has announced that party officials will review the Provisional Voters’ Register provided by the Electoral Commission (EC) overnight to check for discrepancies.

This follows criticism from the NDC about delays in receiving the document.

The provisional register, which aims to correct errors before the December 7 polls, will be exhibited starting August 20, 2024.

EC Deputy Chairman Dr. Eric Bossman Asare confirmed that the NDC received their copy on August 19 and assured that the Commission is operating within legal timelines for the register's availability.

