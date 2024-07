Regional News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced another spillage from the Akosombo Dam, causing concern among chiefs and residents of Mepe in the Volta Region.



Despite the VRA's assurance of minimal impact, local chiefs like Togbe Korsi Nego IV fear potential effects, recalling last year's suggestion for committees to address spillage planning.



No meeting with the inter-ministerial committee has taken place yet.