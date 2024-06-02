We can’t just criticize the Electoral Commission when we don’t have the facts – CODEO

Politics of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: 3news

Albert Arhin, the National Coordinator of CODEO, has emphasized the importance of having full facts before criticizing the Electoral Commission (EC) to avoid embarrassment.



He stated this in response to queries on CODEO's silence regarding issues such as missing biometric voter registration (BVR) kits.



Arhin highlighted that while CODEO criticizes the EC when necessary, it refrains when lacking complete information.



He acknowledged improvements in the electoral process but noted persistent mistrust of the EC, urging the commission to enhance communication with political parties to build trust.