General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

We can’t purchase data bundle anymore, the system is hard – Woman cries out to MTN

The recent price hike, which affects various services, has sparked widespread criticism

A Ghanaian woman has passionately expressed her frustration over MTN Ghana's high data prices, which she says are crippling businesses and forcing individuals to use their food money to buy data bundles.

The recent price hike, which affects various services, has sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Despite this, MTN Ghana defends the increase, citing operational costs and the need to sustain business operations.

The woman's plea resonates with many Ghanaians struggling with the escalating costs of data bundles.

