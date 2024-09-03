We can’t vouch for the integrity of the Voters Register as it stands – Minority Leader

Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: 3news

The Minority in Parliament, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is demanding a forensic audit of the Voters Register database ahead of the 2024 elections.



Dr. Forson stated that the Electoral Commission has admitted to irregularities and flaws in the register, raising concerns that someone may have tampered with it.



Due to the scale of these irregularities, the Minority argues that the integrity of the Voters Register is compromised and cannot be trusted for the upcoming elections.



They are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure a credible election process.