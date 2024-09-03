You are here: HomeNews2024 09 03Article 1976918

We can’t vouch for the integrity of the Voters Register as it stands – Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is demanding a forensic audit of the Voters Register database ahead of the 2024 elections.

Dr. Forson stated that the Electoral Commission has admitted to irregularities and flaws in the register, raising concerns that someone may have tampered with it.

Due to the scale of these irregularities, the Minority argues that the integrity of the Voters Register is compromised and cannot be trusted for the upcoming elections.

They are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure a credible election process.

