We cannot bless same-sex marriage – Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has stated that Catholic priests are not authorized to bless same-sex marriages.



According to them, a document, published on December 18, 2023, from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has triggered misinformation suggesting that Pope Francis has granted formal permission for Roman Catholic priests to perform blessings for same-sex unions.



In a press statement dated December 21, 2023, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference dispelled these inaccuracies and provided clarity on the matter.



“We, the members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, have seen the need to issue this statement in the wake of the publication on 18 December 2023 of a document from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith entitled “Fiducia Supplicans” (Supplicating Trust: On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings”).



"Following its publication, some TV and radio news items as well as posts on the social media have falsely stated that Pope Francis has formally given Roman Catholic priests the permission to bless same-sex marriages.



“This publication has caused a lot of consternation among many people, Catholics and non Catholics alike. We would like to make the following points,” part of the statement said.



The statement continued “Firstly, the Declaration does not give Catholic priests the permission to bless same-sex marriages. This is clear from the following statements in the Declaration.



“In the introductory paragraph, the document says, 'this Declaration remains firm on the traditional doctrine of the Church about marriage, not allowing any type of liturgical rite or blessing similar to a liturgical rite that can create confusion'.



“The Declaration also defines marriage as the “exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the generation of children” (par. 4). It adds that it is only in the context of marriage “that sexual relations find their natural, proper, and fully human meaning”.



The Bishops' Conference emphasizes that the prayers and blessings offered to individuals, including those in same-sex relationships, are intended to guide them toward conversion rather than legitimizing their lifestyle.



Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Catholic Bishop of Sunyani and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, reaffirms in the statement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions or marriages.



“The blessing which the Declaration says could be given to everyone refers to prayers that people may request for. For those in the state of sin, the prayers are meant to lead them to conversion.



“Therefore, the prayers for persons in same-sex relationships are not intended to legitimize their way of life, but to lead them on the path of conversion (cf. paragraphs 38, 42-45).



“In conclusion, we wish to reiterate that priests cannot bless same-sex unions or marriages.”



