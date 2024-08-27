We could have been moved to Saglemi housing as a temporary measure – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

On September 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority (VRA) released water from the Akosombo Dam to prevent overflow, which unfortunately caused significant flooding and displaced thousands of residents.



MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa criticized the government for not using the Saglemi housing project as a temporary shelter for those affected.



He argued that quick action to relocate victims to Saglemi could have provided much-needed relief during the crisis.