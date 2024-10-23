‘We develop Volta region better than NDC’

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

During his tour of the Volta Region, NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia claimed that the NPP has developed the region better than the NDC.



He highlighted significant achievements, including improved infrastructure, potable water, and new facilities like a youth resort center and magistrate court in Adaklu.



At a rally in Juapong, Bawumia emphasized his commitment to transforming agriculture by establishing mechanization centers in every district.



He pledged to support farmers with necessary equipment and irrigation systems, reinforcing the NPP's focus on enhancing agricultural productivity ahead of the upcoming December elections.