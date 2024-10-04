You are here: HomeNews2024 10 04Article 1989374

Politics of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: MyNews GH

We did ‘trial and error’ when Akufo-Addo said ‘try me’ – John Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Mahama John Mahama

John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to vote for him over the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, citing his experience as a former president.

During his campaign in the North East region, Mahama argued that in times of crisis, leadership with proven experience is crucial.

Referring to President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 plea to "try" him, Mahama suggested that the current state of the country shows the failure of that trial and emphasized that Ghanaians need a leader who has successfully governed before.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment