We didn’t have to retract anything in our Green Book – Mahama criticises govt's Performance Tracker

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised the government's newly launched Performance Tracker.



During his 'Building the Ghana We Want' tour in Nalerigu, Mahama dismissed the projects listed in the tracker as mere fantasies that do not deserve praise. He compared the tracker to the NDC's Green Book, suggesting that the tracker does not accurately reflect the government's efforts.



"They have come with something they call a performance tracker, and they are retracting some of the things. They say 67 were put in error, and the performance tracker has things that the district assembly should be doing, toilets. We built a toilet here, we built a toilet there. You know," he said.



"When we published our green book, our green book was evidence-based. And every single thing you see in the green book exists, and we have done it here in Ghana. They can go and take the green book. I challenge the media. Go and take the green book and show me one project in the green book that does not exist.



"We didn’t have to retract anything. They found it was solid, so they came and said, oh, we went to Dubai and took pictures. University of Ghana Medical Centre. They said it’s a hospital in Dubai. We went and took the pictures and came and put them in the green book. Today, when they are sick, they go to the University of Ghana Medical Center for treatment," he added.