We don’t want another SALL – Amenfi Central NDC decry EC unfair treatment to Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Politics of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The NDC's Amenfi Central Constituency is outraged over the Electoral Commission's disqualification of their parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe.



The EC's decision stems from a lawsuit and injunction tied to her original May 2023 primary win, which was annulled.



The NDC held a new primary in September 2024, with Cudjoe again victorious and the process supervised by the EC.



The party views the disqualification as "undemocratic" and demands Cudjoe’s name be restored on the ballot, warning they will only accept the December 2024 election results if she remains a candidate.