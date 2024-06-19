You are here: HomeNews2024 06 19Article 1951862

We don’t want to be compared to the NPP; We’ll do better – Fiifi Kwetey

Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the party does not want to be compared to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Instead, the NDC aims to do what is right for the country, prioritizing its interests over selfish desires.

Kwetey emphasized the need to rise above corruption and selfishness, making the country's well-being the top priority.

He stressed that the party wants to create a culture where individuals are held accountable for their actions, regardless of political affiliation, and encouraged Ghanaians to fight for what is right.

