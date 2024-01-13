We fixed dumsor – John Mahama reiterates amid recent power cuts

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asserted that his government resolved all power outages, otherwise known as 'dumsor' before leaving office.



According to him, government is massaging the situation instead of fixing it because they want to hand over the problem to the party that takes over on January 7, 2025.



Speaking at a stakeholder meeting with members of the NDC at Sogakope in the Volta Region, "Today 'dumsor', they're treating it like a football because he wants to kick it over the 7th January 2025 line and hand the trouble over to somebody else, and yet we resolved it before they came into office."



Touching on the new development where there's Value Added Tax on electricity, Mr Mahama said the move will further burden consumers who are already paying more for electricity due to existing taxes on power.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has declared that the power cuts experienced in recent times have been resolved.



He stated categorically that Ghanaians would experience constant power supply in their various homes and businesses from Thursday, January 11, 2024.



Egyapa Mercer said this in an interview on Citi Breakfast show on Thursday, January 11, 2024.



On the debt government owes the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the Deputy Minister of Energy said an amount of $10 million has been disbursed to the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) for gas supply by the Ministry of Finance.



This, he said, reinforces the commitment to supply uninterrupted power to Ghanaians.



SA/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel