We have many ways to win 2024 election – Chairman Wontumi

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed strong confidence in the party's strategies to secure victory in the December elections.



Speaking on Akoma 87.9fm, he highlighted the party’s readiness with "one million ways" to win and their completion of internal elections.



Chairman Wontumi emphasized the NPP's determination to succeed in the 2024 elections, asserting that the NDC cannot prevent their victory this time.



He is particularly confident about achieving an 85% vote share in the Ashanti Region.