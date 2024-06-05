You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946597

Politics of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

We have the list of voters NPP wants to move to specific constituencies – NDC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the NDC Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the NDC

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, has accused the NPP of attempting to illegally transfer voters to specific constituencies.

He claims to have intercepted a list detailing the number of voters the NPP intends to transfer and alleges theft of EC equipment.

Dr. Boamah questions the EC's decision to prevent party agents from observing the voter transfer process and emphasizes the need for transparency in the lead-up to the December 7, 2024, polls.

The EC's directive follows reports of violence at voter transfer centers, including a stabbing incident involving the MP's son.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment