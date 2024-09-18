We have weapons for 2024 elections- Tamale South NDC Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Zaa Nyaya, the NDC Constituency Chairman for Tamale South, has warned that the party is ready to challenge both the security agencies and the Electoral Commission (EC) in the December 7 elections.



During the “Enough is Enough” demonstration in Tamale, Nyaya claimed that the NDC is well-equipped for the elections, matching the resources of the security forces.



He emphasized that the party will not allow the NPP any advantage and demanded a free and fair election, urging the EC to act impartially as they cannot rely solely on police protection.