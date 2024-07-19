You are here: HomeNews2024 07 19Article 1961543

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

We hear NPP wants to cause confusion before elections – Rashid Pelpuo

Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central

Hon. Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of attempting to undermine Ghana's democracy.

This reaction came after the NPP erected a billboard in front of the NDC Parliamentary Candidate's office in Ablekuma North Constituency.

Pelpuo claims the NDC has been warned that the current government aims to create chaos before the 2024 elections. He criticized this act as a sign of indiscipline and a potential beginning of efforts to cause pre-election confusion.

