Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

During a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region, Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs.



Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II praised Bawumia, noting that his visit was the first to prompt such punctuality among Chiefs and Queen mothers.



This, he said, demonstrated the high esteem in which they held the Vice President.