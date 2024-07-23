We hope you'll honor your word - Nana Ohene Ntow replies EC Chairperson

Politics of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Ohene Ntow, a leading member of the Movement for Change, has expressed satisfaction with the Electoral Commission's assurance of a free and fair election this December.



EC Chairperson Jean Mensa confirmed their commitment to providing a level playing field, citing the success and inclusivity of the 2024 Voters Registration Exercise.



Ntow emphasized the importance of peaceful and accurate elections and urged the EC, media, and political parties to act responsibly in declaring the election results.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo," he supported Mensa's call for credible elections and expressed hope that the EC would fulfill its promise.