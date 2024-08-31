You are here: HomeNews2024 08 31Article 1975466

General News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

We’ll address concerns raised on voters’ register- Dr Bossman Asare

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Bossman Asare Dr. Bossman Asare

Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), has addressed concerns about the voters' register raised by the NDC.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah criticized the register as "unfit for purpose" and called for a forensic audit, claiming the EC delayed releasing the register to the NDC.

Dr. Asare responded, stating that the EC anticipated such issues and has measures in place to address them.

He emphasized that political parties are involved throughout the registration, exhibition, and ballot printing processes to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment