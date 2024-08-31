We’ll address concerns raised on voters’ register- Dr Bossman Asare

General News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), has addressed concerns about the voters' register raised by the NDC.



Dr. Edward Omane Boamah criticized the register as "unfit for purpose" and called for a forensic audit, claiming the EC delayed releasing the register to the NDC.



Dr. Asare responded, stating that the EC anticipated such issues and has measures in place to address them.



He emphasized that political parties are involved throughout the registration, exhibition, and ballot printing processes to ensure accuracy and transparency.