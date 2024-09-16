We’ll assist Ghanaian students access education opportunities abroad – U.S Ambassador

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has reaffirmed her commitment to helping Ghanaian students access education in the U.S. by addressing visa processing delays.



At the EducationUSA fair in Accra, she highlighted that the embassy has increased staff to handle the backlog, partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The fair, featuring 60 U.S. universities, aims to guide students in exploring study opportunities and securing scholarships.



Ambassador Palmer noted that Ghana ranks high for students studying in the U.S. and emphasized the role of EducationUSA advisors in securing $9 million in scholarships for Ghanaian students.



Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum encouraged students to seek scholarships and return to contribute to Ghana’s development.