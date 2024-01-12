We'll be able to go through with the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by March - Anyimadu-Antwi

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, has expressed confidence in completing the amendment process for the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, between February and March this year for it to be passed.



The controversial bill, seeking to criminalize LGBT activities, has stirred debates since its introduction in Parliament by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, and other lawmakers.



Despite Speaker Alban Bagbin's assurance that the anti-gay bill would be passed before the Christmas break, the clause-by-clause amendments were not concluded during the consideration stage.



In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi expressed certainty that the remaining amendments would be addressed when Parliament resumes, allowing for the bill's passage.



“We were at clause four, so we did clauses one, two, and three. And then we have clause four, clause six, clause eight, clause nine up till the end of it. So when we get back in Parliament, we have amendments in almost all the clauses, and it ends at clause 24. And I am very sure that in February or March, we will be able to go through what is otherwise known as the LGBT, and then everybody will be free,” he stated.



