We’ll be influenced by initiatives that will improve our lot – Ablekuma South constituents

Politics of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ablekuma South Constituency is considered a safe seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), having won 60% of the votes in the 2020 elections.



However, constituents say they will be influenced by ideas and initiatives that improve their lives.



Key issues include the closed season fishing initiative, economic challenges, and education. Some constituents feel neglected and unmotivated to vote, while others advocate for prudent policies.



The incumbent MP, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, will face Samuel Sarbah Lartey of the NPP in the December 7, 2024, elections. The constituency has a voter population of over 60,000.