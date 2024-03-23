We'll begin impeachment proceedings against Akufo-Addo in the coming days – Minority MPs

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minority in Parliament has declared its intention to launch impeachment proceedings against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, citing his refusal to endorse the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader criticized the recent directive from the Secretary to the President, labeling it as unwarranted and unacceptable.



During a session in Parliament on Thursday, March 21, Ato Forson emphasized the Minority's dedication to upholding the nation's constitution and rejecting any attempts to undermine it.



"We stand with the Speaker of Parliament in this. Let the President of Ghana and his government be aware that where this country is going is strange under his watch and the NDC Minority will not countenance it," stated Ato Forson.



However, he cautioned that the President's actions amounted to a constitutional breach and hinted at imminent impeachment proceedings.



"But I want to end that it is obvious that His Excellency the President has breached the constitution and we will advise ourselves. In the coming days, don’t be surprised that we will begin impeachment proceedings against the President."