We’ll come after you – Wontumi warns gov’t appointees who are not proving themselves in NPP campaign

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has issued a warning to government appointees who are not actively campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.



He emphasized that appointees who fail to prove their dedication to keeping the NPP in power will face consequences after the elections.



Wontumi pointed out that even Kennedy Agyapong, who contested Dr. Bawumia in the primaries, is now actively campaigning.



He urged appointees to get involved, noting that the party’s success depends on their efforts in the field, not just their support during the primaries.